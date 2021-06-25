New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.18 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $194.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.