New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.23 Million in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.