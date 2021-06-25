New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

