New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 204,133 one (NYSE:AONE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in one (NYSE:AONE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.76% of ONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ONE in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ONE during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ONE in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AONE stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. one has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

ONE Company Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

