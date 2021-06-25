New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 88,100 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.25.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.