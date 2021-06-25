New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

