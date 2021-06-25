New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HVT opened at $40.75 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

