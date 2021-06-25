New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Malibu Boats worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

