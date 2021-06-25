New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.