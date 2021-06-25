New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 116,500 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Big Lots worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $224,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

