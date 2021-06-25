New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

