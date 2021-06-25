New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

