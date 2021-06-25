New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cloudera worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,321. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

