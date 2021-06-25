New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,629,500 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,629,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.