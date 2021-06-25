News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 264.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4,584.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.57 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

