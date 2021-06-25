Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,140

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON NFC traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.65). 138,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,314. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.44 ($12.69). The stock has a market cap of £896.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 860.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

