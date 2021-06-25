NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,783 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of NextGen Healthcare worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after acquiring an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.72 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

