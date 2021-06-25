NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.43

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.43 and traded as high as C$28.00. NFI Group shares last traded at C$27.64, with a volume of 342,104 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.91.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -39.71%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

