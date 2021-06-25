NFT Index (NFTI) Hits Market Cap of $990,168.89

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $443.99 or 0.01341420 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $990,168.89 and $1,574.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

