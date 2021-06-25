NFTify (N1) Hits Market Capitalization of $543,714.54

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, NFTify has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $543,714.54 and approximately $13,691.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,669,542 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

