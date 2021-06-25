NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Hits $591,794.82

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $591,794.82 and $231,361.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $26.19 or 0.00081209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00164197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00098922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,257.41 or 1.00035537 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

