NFTX Tops 1-Day Volume of $927,475.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $37.49 or 0.00119306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $927,475.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

