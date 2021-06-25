Niftyx Protocol Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $332,097.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

