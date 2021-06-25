NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

NYSE NKE traded up $19.96 on Friday, reaching $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

