NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $18.42 on Friday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 346,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

