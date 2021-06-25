NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $200.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

