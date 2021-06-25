NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

NYSE NKE traded up $19.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.76. 836,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

