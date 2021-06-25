Nimiq Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $36.59 million and approximately $977,762.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,832.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.55 or 0.05694108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.01413891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00394550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00123948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00605237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.00384368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,601,860,130 coins and its circulating supply is 7,940,360,130 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.