Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $242,022.48 and $88.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.