Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock worth $1,046,125.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $28.47 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $934.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

