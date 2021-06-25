Noku Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

