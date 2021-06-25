Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Down 3.7%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.78. 1,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.