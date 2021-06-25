Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.57

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1770053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

