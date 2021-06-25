Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.71% of Norfolk Southern worth $476,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.97. 20,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

