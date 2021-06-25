Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.42

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 5290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

