Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 1.3%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 17,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

