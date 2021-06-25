Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Penumbra worth $77,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $279.42 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,746.27, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

