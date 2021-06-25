Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 563,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.62% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $78,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.