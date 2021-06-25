Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of First Horizon worth $80,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.