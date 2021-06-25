Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Brixmor Property Group worth $80,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

