Northern Trust Corp Has $77.88 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of BeiGene worth $77,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $352.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $181.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

