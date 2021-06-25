Northern Trust Corp Has $78.59 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Royal Gold worth $78,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

