Northern Trust Corp Has $80.43 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of American Financial Group worth $80,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

