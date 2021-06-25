Northern Trust Corp Has $82.31 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.85% of UMB Financial worth $82,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

