Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of WEX worth $78,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,201,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $198.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.