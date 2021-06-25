Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,680 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Entegris worth $79,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,161,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,835 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

