Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $81,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

