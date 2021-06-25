Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,708 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.79% of Selective Insurance Group worth $77,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

