Northern Trust Corp Sells 413,634 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.87% of KB Home worth $79,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

KBH opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

