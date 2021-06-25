Northern Trust Corp Sells 52,995 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $78,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.